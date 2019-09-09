Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $244,000 Investment in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 461.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. ValuEngine raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Santander lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ABN Amro started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.52 on Monday, reaching $241.08. 25,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,362. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $240.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

