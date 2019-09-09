Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

