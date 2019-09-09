Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.05% of Puxin as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:NEW traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $9.03. 354,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. Puxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 126.33% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Puxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

