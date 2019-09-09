Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $2.72. Restoration Hardware posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $598.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

RH traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.51. 1,284,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $157.71.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,917 shares in the company, valued at $277,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

