Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $698.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will report $698.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $697.13 million and the highest is $698.60 million. Restoration Hardware posted sales of $642.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.85.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restoration Hardware by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

RH traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.51. 1,284,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,363. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $157.71.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

