Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Retrophin by 12.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Retrophin by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $294,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RTRX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,413. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $501.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.92. Retrophin Inc has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

