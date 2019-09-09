Reviewing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and China Natural Resources (NYSE:CHNR)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A -3.37% -3.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Natural Resources and Seabridge Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources N/A N/A -$900,000.00 N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$15.38 million ($0.26) -53.31

Volatility and Risk

China Natural Resources has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Natural Resources and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 83.26%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Seabridge Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

