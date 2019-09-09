Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,757 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,698 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,044,270. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

