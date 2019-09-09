Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $6.56 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $144,780.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019395 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003992 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,139,428 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit, C2CX, OKEx, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

