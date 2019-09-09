Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 101,750 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,750 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

