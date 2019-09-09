Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 175.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 168.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.76. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In related news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

