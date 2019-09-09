Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,745.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,069. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.79.

NYSE:GPN traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.73. The stock had a trading volume of 162,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,587. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.