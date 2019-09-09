Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 76.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $679.56. 188,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,532. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $707.70 and its 200 day moving average is $738.72. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Barclays lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

