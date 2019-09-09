Riverhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,030 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $1,595,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $1,788,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUR stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Several analysts have commented on MUR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

