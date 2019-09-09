Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.78. 63,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,129,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

