Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) a $42.00 Price Target

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) received a $42.00 target price from investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KFY. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

KFY traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

