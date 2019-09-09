Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 706 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1,534.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.39.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

