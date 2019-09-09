Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $39,000 Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Eaton Vance by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 280,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have commented on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.16. 25,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.