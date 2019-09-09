Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,110 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.12.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total value of $605,850.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,807 shares of company stock worth $5,860,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

