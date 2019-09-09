Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 379 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Total System Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Total System Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Total System Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Total System Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Shares of Total System Services stock traded down $3.99 on Monday, reaching $137.10. 68,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.07.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other Total System Services news, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $19,929,811.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 12,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $1,766,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,828 shares of company stock valued at $25,502,038 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

