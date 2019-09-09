Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,261 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vodafone Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $19.21. 132,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,378. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

