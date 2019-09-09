Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,578,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 593,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 162.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 78.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 90,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,201. The stock has a market cap of $182.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

