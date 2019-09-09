Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.32. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the first quarter worth $232,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 211,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.