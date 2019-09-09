Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Set at $150.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given a $150.00 price objective by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.76.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,506,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,468,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,123.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63. Roku has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $170.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 9,989 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total transaction of $1,646,087.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,087.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,191,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 653,585 shares of company stock valued at $70,409,903. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Roku by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth about $525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth about $15,591,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.