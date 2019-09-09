Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $832,957.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00216545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01304392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00087717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

