Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 70,769 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 55.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $32.68. 12,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,784. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $232.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

