Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Liberty Latin America worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LILAK. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,030. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.