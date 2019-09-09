Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Ternium worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ternium from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

TX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,326. Ternium SA has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

