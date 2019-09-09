Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 148,354 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,354 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Retail Properties of America worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,365,000 after acquiring an additional 322,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,119,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. 24,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

