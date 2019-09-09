Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,750,382 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750,382 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after purchasing an additional 244,954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 77.8% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 90,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the period.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

SHO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.42. 208,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,050. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

