Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,349 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,995,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 15.78% of FreightCar America worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 25,713 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. FreightCar America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.66 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

RAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FreightCar America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

