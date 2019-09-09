Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 99,735 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 100,221 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,068. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

