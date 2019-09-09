RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Decreases Holdings in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC trimmed its position in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,837 shares during the period. Corporacion America Airports comprises approximately 3.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 2.01% of Corporacion America Airports worth $25,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 242,019 shares in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAAP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.20. 171,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $863.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corporacion America Airports SA has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $412.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.20 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports SA will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

