RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 66,000 Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Worldpay by 156.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Worldpay by 2,058.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Worldpay by 131.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Worldpay by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP remained flat at $$135.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $138.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

