RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 11,662 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for about 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.77% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $41,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,139.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 38,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $4,203,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,666.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 over the last ninety days. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

SMG stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $108.14. 264,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

