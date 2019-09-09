RWC Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 63,000 Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,613,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,924,000 after buying an additional 1,276,940 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,817,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 722,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 98,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $4,418,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,248 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $125,631.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,139 in the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWST traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.34. 391,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 76.51%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

