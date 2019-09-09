RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.43. 9,777,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,448. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,417 shares of company stock worth $11,185,600. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

