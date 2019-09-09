RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,048,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,080,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 24.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,262,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 3,101,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,520. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 440,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $590,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,361,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,324,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Smith purchased 205,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 859,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,196 in the last three months.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.