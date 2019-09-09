RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 1,687,298 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,687,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,909,000. Newmont Goldcorp comprises about 2.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Newmont Goldcorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,887,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $28,972.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

