Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $208.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

