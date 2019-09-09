SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004670 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $892,182.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00594294 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003421 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,497,525 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

