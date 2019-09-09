Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €128.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €130.00 ($151.16).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €129.40. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

