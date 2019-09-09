Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $7.80. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 4,937 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2,227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,655,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 56,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 215.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 126,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

