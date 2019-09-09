Schaller Investment Group Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schaller Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.3% of Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $126.97. 5,604,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $339.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

