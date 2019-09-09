Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Schneider National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Schneider National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Schneider National by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

