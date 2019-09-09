Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.16, approximately 202,194 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 137,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHL shares. ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scholastic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,811,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Scholastic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Scholastic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scholastic by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.