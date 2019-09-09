Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.14 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 596.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $243,586.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,172. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

