Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 345.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.96. 73,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.