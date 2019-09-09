Schroder Investment Management Group Has $578,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.80. 18,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,977. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

In other news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.