Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,307,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,322,000 after acquiring an additional 629,799 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,460,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,351,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 731,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,849 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $41.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

